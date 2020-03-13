PREMI SYLVESTER 202 - I vincitori



13/03/2020

Simone Pinchiorri



MIGLIOR FILMParasite (42%, 685 Votes)John Wick 3 (16%, 267 Votes)Il primo re (9%, 141 Votes)Creed 2 (8%, 138 Votes)6 Underground (8%, 138 Votes)Dragged Across Concrete (6%, 100 Votes)Noi (6%, 99 Votes)Triple Frontier (3%, 47 Votes)Finch morte non ci separi (1%, 13 Votes)Bliss (0%, 7 Votes)Voti totali: 1.635MIGLIOR REGISTABong Joon-Ho (Parasite) (50%, 798 Votes)Michael Bay (6 Underground) (20%, 317 Votes)Matteo Rovere (Il primo re) (12%, 187 Votes)Chad Stahelski (John Wick 3) (11%, 182 Votes)S. Craig Zahler (Dragged Across Concrete) (7%, 115 Votes)Voti totali: 1.599MIGLIOR ATTORISMOJoe Pesci (The Irishman) (32%, 500 Votes)Dolph Lundgren (Creed 2) (15%, 237 Votes)Lupita Nyongo (Noi) (15%, 234 Votes)Song Kang-Ho (Parasite) (10%, 154 Votes)Florence Pugh (Midsommar) (8%, 129 Votes)Mel Gibson (Dragged Across Concrete) (7%, 101 Votes)Lutz Ebersdorf (Suspiria) (4%, 67 Votes)Linda Hamilton (Terminator: destino oscuro) (4%, 65 Votes)Samara Weaving (Finche morte non ci separi) (4%, 58 Votes)Dora Madison (Bliss) (1%, 8 Votes)Voti totali: 1.553MIGLIOR CREATURAKing Ghidorah (Godzilla: King of the Monsters) (29%, 420 Votes)I cani da combattimento (John Wick 3) (23%, 345 Votes)Goose (Captain Marvel) (19%, 273 Votes)Babu Frik (Star Wars: Ep. IX - Lascesa di Skywalker) (18%, 265 Votes)La spazioscimmia incazzata (Ad Astra) (12%, 170 Votes)Voti totali: 1.473MIGLIOR MACCOSAFat Thor (Avengers: Endgame) (35%, 524 Votes)La famiglia Wayne va al cinema a vedere Zorro the Gay Blade (Joker) (23%, 347 Votes)Il T-800 diventa Carl il tappezziere (Terminator: destino oscuro) (21%, 312 Votes)La scena di sesso con le vecchie guardone (Midsommar) (15%, 223 Votes)Letteralmente qualsiasi fotogramma a caso di Bullets of Justice (7%, 104 Votes)Voti totali: 1.510CESTONE D'ORO (Peggior film)X-Men: Dark Phoenix (57%, 685 Votes)Doctor Sleep (18%, 212 Votes)Iron Sky - The Coming Race (9%, 111 Votes)The Haunting of Sharon Tate (9%, 109 Votes)The Fanatic (7%, 79 Votes)Voti totali: 1.196MIGLIOR SCENA SPACCATUTTOMichael Bay vs la Toscana (6 Underground) (64%, 953 Votes)Rodan esce dal vulcano e distrugge un villaggio (Godzilla: King of the Monsters) (13%, 197 Votes)Sarah Connor entra in scena con lartiglieria pesante (Terminator: destino oscuro) (8%, 123 Votes)Linseguimento coi mezzi lunari sulla luna lunare (Ad Astra) (7%, 103 Votes)Aquamomoa alla riscossa a bordo del calamaro gigante (Aquaman) (7%, 102 Votes)Voti totali: 1.478MIGLIOR MANZOJason Momoa (Aquaman) (31%, 488 Votes)Keanu Reeves (John Wick 3) (31%, 486 Votes)Alessandro Borghi (Il primo re) (19%, 290 Votes)Jason Statham (Hobbs & Shaw) (12%, 189 Votes)Charlie Hunnam (Triple Frontier) (7%, 112 Votes)Voti totali: 1.565MIGLIOR GNOCCAAmber Heard (Aquaman) (33%, 484 Votes)Sofia Boutella (Climax) (32%, 470 Votes)Vanessa Kirby (Hobbs & Shaw) (19%, 285 Votes)Jessica Rothe (Ancora auguri per la tua morte) (10%, 154 Votes)Sasha Luss (Anna) (5%, 74 Votes)Voti totali: 1.467MIGLIOR ATLETAMarc Dacascos (John Wick 3) (49%, 579 Votes)Tony Jaa (Triple Threat) (21%, 245 Votes)Scott Adkins (Avengement) (20%, 243 Votes)Van Veronica Ngo (Furie) (7%, 89 Votes)Jin Zhang (Master Z) (3%, 36 Votes)Voti totali: 1.192MIGLIOR MORTELa tipa disarticolata a colpi di danza (Suspiria) (40%, 534 Votes)Mola Rambo ti prende il cuore fra le mani (Rambo: Last Blood) (29%, 391 Votes)La proverbiale "aquila di sangue" (Midsommar) (15%, 206 Votes)La doppia morte per turbominchia meccanica (Satanic Panic) (8%, 105 Votes)Dead si guadagna il soprannome (Lords of Chaos) (8%, 103 Votes)Voti totali: 1.339MIGLIOR COMBATTIMENTOBrad Pitt contro la Manson Family (C'era una volta a... Hollywood) (61%, 914 Votes)I cani da combattimento contro gli scagnozzi (John Wick 3) (19%, 288 Votes)Romolo e Remo contro tutti (Il primo re) (10%, 157 Votes)Scott Adkins si fa le ossa (degli altri) in galera (Avengement) (7%, 107 Votes)Snorky contro Fleegle (The Banana Splits Movie) (2%, 32 Votes)Voti totali: 1.498PEGGIOR ATTORISMOTutti i divi svogliati (X-Men: Dark Phoenix) (48%, 626 Votes)Il clone giovane di Will Smith (Gemini Man) (25%, 323 Votes)John Travolta (The Fanatic) (13%, 168 Votes)Natalia Reyes (Terminator: destino oscuro) (7%, 93 Votes)Jack Reynor (Midsommar) (6%, 81 Votes)Voti totali: 1.291MIGLIOR COMPARSATAWedge Antilles (Star Wars: Ep. IX Lascesa di Skywalker)MIGLIOR CANZONEFive to One The Doors (Rambo: Last Blood)MIGLIOR BATTUTAIo non devo dimostrarti niente (Captain Marvel)MIGLIOR VECCHIOClint Eastwood che si spacca di threesome a 89 anni (The Mule)MIGLIOR BAMBINOJulia Butters (Cera una volta a Hollywood)MIGLIOR MATTOJoaquin Phoenix (Joker)MIGLIOR OGGETTO INANIMATOIl trono di coltelli (Knives out)PREMIO BRAVO (allintensit in un ruolo inutile)La vecchia che bestemmia sul terrazzo (6 Underground)PREMIO NIC CAGE (alla peggior pettinatura)Dolph Lundgren (Aquaman)PREMIO JOHN TURTURRO (al grande attore in un ruolo umiliante)Willem Dafoe (Aquaman)PREMIO TRANQUILO (al peggior travestimento etnico)Daniel Craig inglese della Louisiana (Knives Out)PREMIO SAHLIANTO ALFRIDUS (allo stunt mortale)Chiunque abbia dovuto sgommare dentro agli Uffizi senza far danni (6 Underground)PREMIO ALBERO DELLA VITA (al peggior metaforone)Nessuna supertecnologia pu battere old school Mama Samoa (Hobbs & Shaw)