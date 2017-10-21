IDFA XXX - Tutti i documentari del festival di Amsterdam

sono cinque i documentari italiani selezionati alla trentesima edizione dell'IDFA
, ilfestival internazionale del documentario di Amsterdam, in programma dal 15 al 26 novembre 2017. si tratta di "Buon Inverno - Happy Winter
" di Giovanni Totaro (sezione Competition for First Appearance
), "Chirurgo Ribelle
" di Erik Gandini (Master
), "Due
" di Riccardo Giacconi (Paradocs
), "La Convocazione
" di Enrico Maisto (Competition Mid-Length Documentary
) e "The Sailor
" di Giovanni Giaretta ()
Questa la lista di tutti i film selezionati alla manifestazione olandese:
Concorso Lungometraggi
- 24th Street di Zhiqi Pan
- Ali Aqa di Kamran Heidari
- Amal di Mohamed Siam
- Cousins di Laura Bari
- The Deminer di Hogir Hirori, Shinwar Kamal
- Golden Dawn Girls di Håvard Bustnes
- Incense-Navigator di Alexander Kuprin
- The Lonely Battle of Thomas Reid di Feargal Ward
- The Long Season di Leonard Retel Helmrich
- Of Fathers and Sons di Talal Derki
- The Other Side of Everything di Mila Turajlic
- Over the Limit di Marta Prus
- The Red Soul di Jessica Gorter
- Time Trial di Finlay Pretsell
- A Woman Captured di Bernadett Tuza-Ritter
Concorso Opera Prima
- The Ancient Woods di Mindaugas Survila
- The Creator of Universes di Mercedes Dominioni
- Debut di Anastasiya Miroshnichenko
- The Distant Barking of Dogs di Simon Lereng Wilmont
- Happy Winter di Giovanni Totaro
- Impulso di Emilio Belmonte
- Instant Dreams di Willem Baptist
- The Jewish Underground di Shai Gal
- The Next Guardian di Dorottya Zurbó, Arun Bhattarai
- Nothing Like Before di Lukas Kokes, Klara Tasovska | Czech Republic | 2017 | 94 min.
- Piripkura di Renata Terra, Bruno Jorge, Mariana Oliva
- Solving My Mother di Ieva Ozolina
- Stronger than a Bullet di Maryam Ebrahimi
- Turtle Rock di Xiao Xiao
- Yves' Promise di Melanie Gaertner
Concorso Mediometraggi
- Awaken di Jiawei Ning
- Back to the Taj Mahal Hotel di Carina Molier.
- Black Stones di Usama Ghanoum
- La Convocazione di Enrico Maisto
- The Dread di Martin Benchimol, Pablo Aparo
- Kalès di Laurent Van Lancker
- Last Days in Shibati di Hendrick Dusollier
- Orione di Toia Bonino
- Plot 35 di Eric Caravaca
- Raghu Rai, an Unframed Portrait di Avani Rai |
- Rezo di Leo Gabriadze
- The Russian Job di Petr Horký
- Shadows di Noa Aharoni
- Songs for Kit di Ruslan Fedotow
- The Ugliest Car di Grzegorz Szczepaniak
Concorso Cortometraggi
- As We're Told di Erik Holmström, Fredrik Wenzel
- Fire Mouth di Luciano Pérez Fernández
- Five Years After the War di Samuel Albaric, Martin Wiklund, Ulysse Lefort
- Hairat di Jessica Beshir
- How to Make a Pearl di Jason Hanasik
- Juan Perros di Rodrigo Imaz
- Kumbh di Umesh Kulkarni
- The Last Honey Hunter di Ben Knight
- Lon di Nina Landau
- Love Letters di Tara Fallaux
- One Day in Aleppo di Ali Alibrahim
- Personal Truth di Charlie Lyne
- The Same di Dejan Petrović.
- Strike Team di Willie Ebersol
- Zhalanash - Empty Shore di Marcin Sauter
Concorso Documentari Olandesi
- Alicia di Maasja Ooms
- Back to the Taj Mahal Hotel di Carina Molier
- Deaf Child di Alex de Ronde
- Fatum (Room 216) di Ramon Gieling
- Garden of Life di Marco Niemeijer
- Independent Boy di Vincent Boy Kars
- Instant Dreams di Willem Baptist
- Lady of the Harbour di Sean Wang
- The Last Fight di Victor Vroegindeweij
- The Long Season di Leonard Retel Helmrich
- My Name Is Nobody di Denise Janzee
- Piet Is Gone di Jaap van Hoewijk
- The Pilot's Mask di Simonka de Jong
- The Red Soul di Jessica Gorter
- A Stranger Came to Town di Thomas Vroege
Concorso Documentari Studenti Scuole di Cinema
- Apollo Javakheti di Bakar Cherkezishvili
- Call Me Tony di Klaudiusz Chrostowski
- The Celebration di Alexandra Wesolowski
- Dark Waves di Ismaël Joffroy Chandoutis
- Find Fix Finish di Mila Zhluktenko, Sylvain Cruiziat
- I Am di Denise Kelm Soares
- The Interior City di Iso Luengo, Jorge Moneo Quintana, Andrea Ballesteros i Beato
- Maregrave di Justine Cappelle
- Our Skin di Joao Queiroga
- Roosenberg di Ingel Vaikla
- Sand and Blood di Matthias Krepp
- The Sight di Alejandro Pérez
- Some Might Say di Nila Núñez Urgell
- Unheard di Erin Kökdil
- We Will Maintain di Festus Toll | Kenya
Concorso Kids and Docs
- Andy's Promise di Nathalie Crum
- Apollo Javakheti di Bakar Cherkezishvili
- A Butcher's Heart di Marijn Frank
- Kendis di Bibi Fadlalla
- Kids on the Silk Road: Life Is a Beach di Jens Pedersen
- Kids on the Silk Road: Music in My Blood di Jens Pedersen
- Kojo di Michael Fequiere
- L I S T E N di Astrid Bussink
- Lenno & the Angelfish di Shamira Raphaela
- The Monsoonshow di Anneke de Lind van Wijngaarden, Annelies Kruk
- My Happy Complicated Family di Tessa Pope
- Sulukule Mon Amour di Azra Deniz Okyay
- Tongue Cutters di Solveig Melkeraaen
- True Love in Pueblo Textil di Horatio Baltz
- Volte di Monika Kotecka, Karolina Poryzala
Camera in Focus
- Atman di Pirjo Honkasalo
- City of the Sun di Rati Oneli
- Depeche Mode: 101 di David Dawkins, Chris Hegedus, D.A. Pennebaker
- House in the Fields di Tala Hadid
- Le joli mai di Chris Marker, Pierre Lhomme
- The Other Side of Everything di Mila Turajlic
- Soldier di Manuel Abramovich
- Taste of Cement di Ziad Kalthoum
- Tokyo-ga di Wim Wenders
- Whores' Glory di Michael Glawogger
Shifting Perspectives: The Arab World
- Mal di Mohamed Siam
- Black Stones di Usama Ghanoum
- China Is Still Far Away di Malek Bensmaïl.
- Civil War di Mohamad Soueid
- A Flood in Baath Country di Omar Amiralay
- Ghost Hunting di Raed Andoni
- Homeland: Iraq Year Zero di Abbas Fahdel
- In My Father's House di Fatima Jebli Ouazzani
- Letters to S. di Layla Abyad
- The Misfortunes of Some di Omar Amiralay
- The Mulberry House di Sara Ishaq
- On Photography, Dispossession and Times of Struggle di Akram Zaatari
- Ouarzazate Movie di Ali Essafi
- Step by Step di Osama Mohamed
- The Virgin, the Copts and Me di Namir Abdel Messeeh
- A World Not Ours di Mahdi Fleifel
The Visual Voice
- The Act of Killing di Joshua Oppenheimer
- Aileen: Life and Death of a Serial Killer di Nick Broomfield, Joan Churchill
- Burma VJ - Reporting from a Closed Country di Anders Østergaard
- Crisis: Behind a Presidential Commitment di Robert Drew
- General Idi Amin Dada di Barbet Schroeder
- The Gleaners and I di Agnès Varda
- Hôtel Terminus: The Life and Times of Klaus Barbie di Marcel Ophüls
- The House Is Black di Forough Farrokhzad
- The Lovers' Wind di Albert Lamorisse
- The Mind of Clay di Mani Kaul
- Paris di Raymond Depardon
- Santiago di João Moreira Salles
- Sisters in Law di Kim Longinotto, Florence Ayisi
- Toto and His Sisters di Alexander Nanau
- Untitled di Michael Glawogger, Monika Willi
DocLab: Uncharted Rituals
- #veryveryshort di Lucile Cossou, Gabriel Dalmasso, Rémy Bonté-Duval, Théo Le Du Fuentes, Bram Loogman, Sara Kolster, Nirit Peled, Dries Depoorter, David Surprenant, Nicolas S. Roy, David Mongeau-Petitpas, Marc-Antoine Jacques, Laura Juo-Hsin Chen, Julia Irwin, Rebecca Lieberman
- {The And} VR di Topaz Adizes, Alex Suber
- Astronaut.io di Andrew Wong, James Thompson
- Echoes of IS di Tessa Pope, Niels van Koevorden
- Everything di David OReilly
- Ex Nihilo di Timo Wright
- The Last Chair di Jessie van Vreden, Anke Teunissen
- Somewhere Else di Micha Wertheim
Retrospettiva Jonathan Harris
- Cowbird di Jonathan Harris
- Data Will Help Us di Jonathan Harris
- I Love Your Work di Jonathan Harris
- In Fragments di Jonathan Harris
- Network Effect di Jonathan Harris, Greg Hochmuth
- Sketchbooks di Jonathan Harris
- Today di Jonathan Harris
- We Feel Fine di Jonathan Harris, Sep Kamvar
- The Whale Hunt di Jonathan Harris
- Wordcount di Jonathan Harris
Masters
- The Battle of Algiers, a Film Within History di Malek Bensmaïl
- Beuys di Andres Veiel
- Children of Chance di Thierry Michel
- Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders di Joe Berlinger
- The Crow Is Beautiful di Frank Scheffer, Jia Zhao
- The Dead Nation di Radu Jude
- Devil's Freedom di Everardo González
- EX LIBRIS - The New York Public Library di Frederick Wiseman
- Faces Places di Agnès Varda
- Habaneros di Julien Temple
- Human Flow di Ai Weiwei
- In Praise of Nothing di Boris Mitic
- In the Intense Now di João Moreira Salles
- Intent to Destroy di Joe Berlinger
- Jane di Brett Morgen
- A Murder in Mansfield di Barbara Kopple
- One of Us di Heidi Ewing, Rachel Grady
- Chirurgo Ribelle di Erik Gandini
- Risk di Laura Poitras
- A Skin so Soft di Denis Côté
- This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous di Barbara Kopple
- The Venerable W. di Barbet Schroeder
- Untitled di Michael Glawogger, Monika Willi
- ... When You Look Away di Phie Ambo
- The White World According to Daliborek di Vít Klusák
- A Year of Hope di Mikala Krogh
Best of Fests
- 69 Minutes of 86 Days di Egil Håskjold Larsen
- Another News Story di Orban Wallace
- Ask the Sexpert di Vaishali Sinha
- Before Summer Ends di Maryam Goormaghtigh
- Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat di Sara Driver
- City of the Sun di Rati Oneli
- Cocaine Prison di Violeta Ayala
- Dead Donkeys Fear No Hyenas di Joakim Demmer
- Demons in Paradise di Jude Ratnam
- Distant Constellation di Shevaun Mizrahi
- Drib di Kristoffer Borgli
- Eating Animals di Christopher Quinn | United States | 2017 | 95 min.
- The Family di Rok Bicek
- Filmworker di Tony Zierra
- The Final Year di Greg Barker
- Freedom for the Wolf di Rupert Russell
- Ghost Hunting di Raed Andoni
- House in the Fields di Tala Hadid
- I Am Another You di Nanfu Wang
- An Inconvenient Truth 2 di Jon Shenk, Bonni Cohen
- Insha'Allah Democracy di Mohammed Ali Naqvi
- Land of the Free di Camilla Magid
- Let There Be Light di Mila Aung-Thwin
- Lots of Kids, a Monkey and a Castle di Gustavo Salmerón
- Love Means Zero di Jason Kohn
- Makala di Emmanuel Gras
- Mama Colonel di Dieudo Hamadi
- Mayskaya Street di Gabriel Tejedor
- Miss María, Skirting the Mountain di Rubén Mendoza
- Muhi - Generally Temporary di Rina Castelnuovo-Hollander, Tamir Elterman |
- Ouaga Girls di Theresa Traore Dahlberg
- The Poetess di Stefanie Brockhaus, Andy Wolff
- The Prince and the Dybbuk di Elwira Niewiera, Piotr Rosolowski
- Quest di Jonathan Olshefski
- Ramen Heads di Koki Shigeno
- Silas di Anjali Nayar, Hawa Essuman
- So Help Me God di Jean Libon, Yves Hinant
- Soldier di Manuel Abramovich
- Spielberg di Susan Lacy
- Taste of Cement di Ziad Kalthoum
- Trophy di Shaul Schwarz
- Whose Streets? di Damon Davis, Sabaah Folayan
- The Work di Jarius McLeary
Panorama
- Aleppo's Fall di Nizam Najjar
- Antonio Lopez 1970: Sex, Fashion & Disco di James Crump
- Before My Feet Touch the Ground di Daphni Leef
- Big Time di Kaspar Astrup Schröder
- Braguino di Clement Cogitore
- Building Bridges di Heloisa Azevedo Passos
- Dreaming Murakami di Nitesh Anjaan
- The Dawn Wall di Josh Lowell & Peter Mortimer
- La flor de la vida di Adriana Loeff, Claudia Abend
- The Gospel According to Andre di Kate Novack
- Gwendolyn di Ruth Kaaserer
- Heiress of the Wind di Gloria Carrión Fonseca
- The Judge di Erika Cohn
- Moldovan Miracle di Stian Indrevoll
- Mr. Gay Syria di Ayse Toprak
- Naila and the Uprising di Julia Bacha
- Nokia Mobile - We Were Connecting People di Arto Lennart Koskinen
- Queerama di Daisy Asquith
- Recruiting for Jihad di Adel Khan Farooq, Ulrik Imtiaz Rolfsen
- See You Tomorrow, God Willing! di Ainara Vera
- Silence Is a Falling Body di Agustina Comedi
- The Stranger di Nicole Nielsen Horanyi
- Strike a Rock di Aliki Saragas
- This Is Congo di Daniel McCabe
- Up Down & Sideways di Anushka Meenakshi, Iswar Srikumar
- Watani My Homeland di Marcel Mettelsiefen
Paradocs
- A Bar on Majorca di Marian Mayland
- Blue Orchids di Johan Grimonprez
- Caniba di Véréna Paravel, Lucien Castaing-Taylor
- If You Were in My Pictures di Lou Colpe
- El mar la mar di Joshua Bonnetta, J.P. Sniadecki
- On the Edge of Life di Yaser Kassab
- Silica di Pia Borg
- Transitions di Aurèle Ferrier
- Due di Riccardo Giacconi
- Where Do You Stand Now, João Pedro Rodrigues? di João Pedro Rodrigues
Paradocs: Amsterdam Art Weekend a IDFA
- Ayhan and Me di Belit Sag
- La Défense, a Live Photo Video Essay di Paulien Oltheten
- East River di Erik Wesselo
- Explosion Ma Baby di Pauline Curnier Jardin
- The Lost Object di Sebastián Díaz Morales
- Monument of Arrival and Return di Basir Mahmood
- Passage di Mohau Modisakeng
- Rite for a Dream II (With Countless Stones in Your Mouth) di Meiro Koizumi
- Running 1000 Steps Along a 5 Meter String di Jeroen Jongeleen
- The Sailor di Giovanni Giaretta
- Tashlikh (Cast Off) di Yael Bartana
- We Need Sanctuary di Kate Cooper
Documentari Musicali
- American Valhalla di Andreas Neumann, Joshua Homme
- Betty - They Say I’m Different di Phil Cox
- Bunch of Kunst di Christine Franz
- Chavela di Catherine Gund, Daresha Kyi
- Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives di Chris Perkel
- Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars di Lili Fini Zanuck
- Ethiopiques - Revolt of the Soul di Maciek Bochniak
- Híbridos, the Spirits of Brazil di Vincent Moon, Priscilla Telmon
- Imposed Piece di Brecht Vanhoenacker
- Living on Soul di Jeff Broadway, Cory Bailey
- The Man Behind the Microphone di Claire Belhassine
- May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers di Michael Bonfiglio, Judd Apatow
- Queercore: How to Punk a Revolution di Yony Leyser
- Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda di Stephen Nomura Schible
- Silvana di Mika Gustafson, Olivia Kastebring, Christina Tsiobanelis
- When God Sleeps di Till Schauder
Simone Pinchiorri
