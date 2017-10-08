PREMIO CELESTE 2017 - I vincitori

Venerdì 6 ottobre 2017 sono state premiate le 6 opere vincitrici della 9a edizione del Celeste Prize
a seguito dei voti dei 53 artisti finalisti
Vincitori
Project Prize 4.000 € - Laura Kuch, 'Wunderkammer VI'
Painting & Drawing Prize 4.000 € - Jonathan Di Furia, 'Soft corners'
Photography & Digital Graphics 4.000 € - Kyu Sang Lee, 'The Festival of Insignificance'
Video & Animation Prize 4.000 € - Love Enqvist, 'Magellania'
Installation, Sculpture & Performance Prize 4.000 € - Maria Luigia Gioffrè, 'Penelope's white wall'
Super-Young Prize 3.000 € - Meng Zhou, 'Mr Lei, Rain Rain Rain'
Altri risultati delle votazioni dei finalisti
Project Prize: secondo Kalina; terzo Linda De' Nobili
Painting & Drawing Prize: 2nd Alina Petre @theathev; 3rd Yaprak Akinci
Photography & Digital Graphics Prize: 2nd Hang Zhang; 3rd Ellie Davies
Video & Animation Prize: 2nd Dilara Koz; 3rd Miguel Angel Rego Robles
Installation, Sculpture & Performance Prize: 2nd Izabela Maciejewska; 3rd Maria Rondeau
Super-Young Prize: 2nd Eda Sutunc; 3rd Jevon Chandra