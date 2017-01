I vincitori del Sundance Film Festival 2017

The Nile Hilton Incident



30/01/2017, 08:47

Si è conclusa l'edizione 2017 del, ecco l'elenco dei vincitori.U.S. Grand Jury Prize: Documentary, di Dan Sickles e Antonio SantiniU.S. Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic, di Macon BlairDirecting Award: U.S. Documentary, di Peter NicksDirecting Award: U.S. Dramatic, di Eliza HittmanU.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award Cinematography- Daniel LandinU.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Breakthrough PerformanceChanté Adams -U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Breakthrough Director, di Maggie BettsWaldo Salt Screenwriting Award: U.S. Dramatic, Matt Spicer e David Branson SmithU.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for inspirational filmmaking, di Amanda LipitzU.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for EditingU.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Storytelling, di Yance FordThe Orwell Award, di Bryan FogelAudience Award: World Cinema Documentary, di Joe PiscatellaAudience Award: World Cinema Dramatic, di Ernesto ContrerasAudience Award: U.S. Documentary, di Jeff OrlowskiAudience Award: U.S. Dramatic, di Matt RuskinWorld Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for CinematographyWorld Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Cinematic VisionWorld Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for ScreenplayDirecting Award: World Cinema Dramatic, di Francis LeeWorld Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic, di Tarik SalehNEXT Audience Award Presented by AdobeWorld Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for Excellence in CinematographyWorld Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for Commanding Vision:World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for Masterful StorytellingDirecting Award: World Cinema Documentary, di Pascale LamcheWorld Cinema Grand Jury Prize: DocumentaryAlfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize, di Michael AlmereyedaSundance Institute Global Filmmaking AwardsMassoud Bakhshi - YaldaMaimouna Doucoure - MignonnesFernando Coimbra - The HangedAgnieszka Smoczynska - DerangedSundance Institute / NHK AwardBabak Anvari - I Came BySundance Institute / Amazon Studios Producer AwardsJoslyn Barnes - Strong IslandAnish Savjani e Neill Kopp - I don’t feel at home in this world anymore