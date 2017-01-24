OSCAR 2017 - Tutte le nomination

".

Domenica 26 febbraio 2017 al Dolby Theatre di Los Angeles si svolgerà la cerimonia di premiazione degli 89esimi Academy Awards.



Di seguito tutte le nomination:



MIGLIOR FILM

Arrival

Barriere (Fences)

La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge (Hacksaw Ridge)

Hell or High Water

Il diritto di contare (Hidden Figures)

La La Land

Lion - La strada verso casa (Lion)

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight



MIGLIORE REGIA

Damien Chazelle – La La Land

Barry Jenkins – Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea

Denis Villeneuve – Arrival

Mel Gibson – La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge (Hacksaw Ridge)



MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA

Casey Affleck – Manchester By The Sea

Denzel Washington – Barriere (Fences)

Andrew Garfield – La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge (Hacksaw Ridge)

Ryan Gosling – La La Land

Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic



MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA

Emma Stone – La La Land

Natalie Portman – Jackie

Isabelle Huppert – Elle

Meryl Streep – Florence (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Ruth Negga – Loving



MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Mahershala Ali – Moonlight

Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water

Dev Patel – Lion - La strada verso casa (Lion)

Lucas Hedges – Manchester by the Sea

Michael Shannon – Animali Notturni (Nocturnal Animals)



MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Viola Davis – Barriere (Fences)

Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea

Naomie Harris – Moonlight

Nicole Kidman – Lion - La strada verso casa (Lion)

Octavia Spencer – Il diritto di contare (Hidden Figures)



MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO

Tanna – Australia

Land of Mine – Denmark

Toni Erdmann – Germany

The Salesman – Iran

A Man Called Ove – Sweden



MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

Zootropolis (Zootopia)

Oceania (Moana)

Kubo e la spada magica (Kubo and the Two Strings)

La tartaruga rossa (The Red Turtle)

La mia vita da zucchina (My Life as a Zucchini)



MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE

Moonlight – Barry Jenkins, Tarell McCraney

Arrival – Eric Heisserer

Lion - La strada verso casa (Lion) – Luke Davies

Barriere (Fences) – August Wilson

Il diritto di contare (Hidden Figures) – Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi



MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE FILM

La La Land – Damien Chazelle

Manchester by the Sea – Kenneth Lonergan

Hell or High Water – Taylor Sheridan

The Lobster – Efthymis Filippou, Yorgos Lanthimos

20th Century Women – Mike Mills



MIGLIORE CANZONE ORIGINALE

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” – La La Land

“City of Stars” – La La Land

“How Far I’ll Go” – Oceania (Moana)

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Trolls

“The Empty Chair” – Jim: The James Foley Story



MIGLIORE FOTOGRAFIA

Linus Sandgren – La La Land

Bradford Young – Arrival

Greig Fraser – Lion - La strada verso casa (Lion)

James Laxton – Moonlight

Rodrigo Prieto – Silence



MIGLIORI SCENOGRAFIE

Animali fantastici e dove trovarli (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) – Stuart Craig, James Hambige, Anna Pinnock

Ave, Cesare! (Hail, Caesar!) – Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh

La La Land – David Wasco, Sandy Reynolds-Wasco

Arrival – Patrice Vermette

Passengers – Guy Hendrix Dyas



MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO

La La Land – Tom Cross

Moonlight – Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders

La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge (Hacksaw Ridge) – John Gilbert

Arrival – Joe Walker

Hell or High Water – Jake Roberts



MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO (LUNGOMETRAGGIO)

O.J.: Made in America

13th

I Am Not Your Negro

Fuocoammare (Fire at Sea)

Life, Animated



MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO (CORTOMETRAGGIO)

Extremis

4.1 Miles

The Mute’s House

The White Helmets

Watani: My Homeland



MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO

Ennemis Interieurs

Timecode

Silent Nights

La Femme et la TGV

Sing



MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO ANIMATO

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper



MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO DEL SUONO

Arrival

Deep Water

La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge (Hacksaw Ridge)

La La Land

Sully



MIGLIOR SONORO

Arrival

La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge (Hacksaw Ridge)

La La Land

Rogue One (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi



MIGLIORI EFFETTI VISIVI

Deepwater: Inferno sull'Oceano (Deepwater Horizon)

Il libro della Giungla (The Jungle Book)

Rogue One (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)

Doctor Strange

Kubo e la spada magica (Kubo and the Two Strings)



MIGLIORI COSTUMI

Allied: Un'ombra nascosta (Allied) – Joanna Johnston

Animali fantastici e dove trovarli (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) – Colleen Atwood

Florence (Florence Foster Jenkins) – Consolata Boyle

Jackie – Madeline Fontaine

La La Land – Mary Zophres



MIGLIOR TRUCCO

Suicide Squad – Alessandro Bertolazzi

A Man Called Ove – Love Larson and Eva Con Bahr

Star Trek: Beyond – S. Anne Carroll and Joel Harlow



MIGLIORE COLONNA SONORA

La La Land – Justin Hurwitz

Lion - La strada verso casa (Lion) – Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka

Moonlight – Nicholas Britell

Jackie – Mica Levi

Passengers – Thomas Newman



