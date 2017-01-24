OSCAR 2017 - Tutte le nomination

Annunciate le nomination per i Premi Oscar 2017. In corsa anche l'Italia con "Fuocoammare
" di Gianfranco Rosi tra i documentari ed Alessandro Bertolazzi per il trucco del film"Suicide Squad
". Quattordici le candidature per "La La Land", 7 nomination "Arrival
", 6 per "Hacksaw Ridge
" e "".
Domenica 26 febbraio 2017 al Dolby Theatre di Los Angeles si svolgerà la cerimonia di premiazione degli 89esimi Academy Awards.
Di seguito tutte le nomination:
MIGLIOR FILM
Arrival
Barriere (Fences)
La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge (Hacksaw Ridge)
Hell or High Water
Il diritto di contare (Hidden Figures)
La La Land
Lion - La strada verso casa (Lion)
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight
MIGLIORE REGIA
Damien Chazelle – La La Land
Barry Jenkins – Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea
Denis Villeneuve – Arrival
Mel Gibson – La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge (Hacksaw Ridge)
MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA
Casey Affleck – Manchester By The Sea
Denzel Washington – Barriere (Fences)
Andrew Garfield – La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge (Hacksaw Ridge)
Ryan Gosling – La La Land
Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic
MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA
Emma Stone – La La Land
Natalie Portman – Jackie
Isabelle Huppert – Elle
Meryl Streep – Florence (Florence Foster Jenkins)
Ruth Negga – Loving
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
Mahershala Ali – Moonlight
Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water
Dev Patel – Lion - La strada verso casa (Lion)
Lucas Hedges – Manchester by the Sea
Michael Shannon – Animali Notturni (Nocturnal Animals)
MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
Viola Davis – Barriere (Fences)
Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea
Naomie Harris – Moonlight
Nicole Kidman – Lion - La strada verso casa (Lion)
Octavia Spencer – Il diritto di contare (Hidden Figures)
MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO
Tanna – Australia
Land of Mine – Denmark
Toni Erdmann – Germany
The Salesman – Iran
A Man Called Ove – Sweden
MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE
Zootropolis (Zootopia)
Oceania (Moana)
Kubo e la spada magica (Kubo and the Two Strings)
La tartaruga rossa (The Red Turtle)
La mia vita da zucchina (My Life as a Zucchini)
MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE
Moonlight – Barry Jenkins, Tarell McCraney
Arrival – Eric Heisserer
Lion - La strada verso casa (Lion) – Luke Davies
Barriere (Fences) – August Wilson
Il diritto di contare (Hidden Figures) – Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi
MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE FILM
La La Land – Damien Chazelle
Manchester by the Sea – Kenneth Lonergan
Hell or High Water – Taylor Sheridan
The Lobster – Efthymis Filippou, Yorgos Lanthimos
20th Century Women – Mike Mills
MIGLIORE CANZONE ORIGINALE
“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” – La La Land
“City of Stars” – La La Land
“How Far I’ll Go” – Oceania (Moana)
“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Trolls
“The Empty Chair” – Jim: The James Foley Story
MIGLIORE FOTOGRAFIA
Linus Sandgren – La La Land
Bradford Young – Arrival
Greig Fraser – Lion - La strada verso casa (Lion)
James Laxton – Moonlight
Rodrigo Prieto – Silence
MIGLIORI SCENOGRAFIE
Animali fantastici e dove trovarli (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) – Stuart Craig, James Hambige, Anna Pinnock
Ave, Cesare! (Hail, Caesar!) – Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh
La La Land – David Wasco, Sandy Reynolds-Wasco
Arrival – Patrice Vermette
Passengers – Guy Hendrix Dyas
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO
La La Land – Tom Cross
Moonlight – Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders
La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge (Hacksaw Ridge) – John Gilbert
Arrival – Joe Walker
Hell or High Water – Jake Roberts
MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO (LUNGOMETRAGGIO)
O.J.: Made in America
13th
I Am Not Your Negro
Fuocoammare (Fire at Sea)
Life, Animated
MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO (CORTOMETRAGGIO)
Extremis
4.1 Miles
The Mute’s House
The White Helmets
Watani: My Homeland
MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO
Ennemis Interieurs
Timecode
Silent Nights
La Femme et la TGV
Sing
MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO ANIMATO
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO DEL SUONO
Arrival
Deep Water
La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge (Hacksaw Ridge)
La La Land
Sully
MIGLIOR SONORO
Arrival
La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge (Hacksaw Ridge)
La La Land
Rogue One (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
MIGLIORI EFFETTI VISIVI
Deepwater: Inferno sull'Oceano (Deepwater Horizon)
Il libro della Giungla (The Jungle Book)
Rogue One (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)
Doctor Strange
Kubo e la spada magica (Kubo and the Two Strings)
MIGLIORI COSTUMI
Allied: Un'ombra nascosta (Allied) – Joanna Johnston
Animali fantastici e dove trovarli (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) – Colleen Atwood
Florence (Florence Foster Jenkins) – Consolata Boyle
Jackie – Madeline Fontaine
La La Land – Mary Zophres
MIGLIOR TRUCCO
Suicide Squad – Alessandro Bertolazzi
A Man Called Ove – Love Larson and Eva Con Bahr
Star Trek: Beyond – S. Anne Carroll and Joel Harlow
MIGLIORE COLONNA SONORA
La La Land – Justin Hurwitz
Lion - La strada verso casa (Lion) – Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka
Moonlight – Nicholas Britell
Jackie – Mica Levi
Passengers – Thomas Newman
Simone Pinchiorri
24/01/2017, 16:07